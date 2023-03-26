Breaking News
21-year-old held by Bandra Police from Rajasthan in Salman Khan threat case
UP police take mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj from Gujarat jail
Coronavirus: Mumbai reports 123 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 558
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray urges Rahul Gandhi to fight unitedly for democracy
Bandra-Worli sea link like first cable-stayed rail bridge nears completion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Bandra Worli sea link like Indias first cable stayed rail bridge in JK nears completion

Bandra-Worli sea link like India's first cable-stayed rail bridge in J&K nears completion

Updated on: 26 March,2023 10:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The rail bridge being built at Anji is much more complex one with 331 m height, ready to face 213 kmph high speed winds and built in an inaccessible deep valley by engineers of Konkan Railway with the same contractors that built the Bandra-Worli sea link

Bandra-Worli sea link like India's first cable-stayed rail bridge in J&K nears completion

The rail bridge is being built on the lines of Mumbai's Bandra-Worli sea link project


India's first cable-stayed rail bridge which is being built at Anji near Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir is nearing its completion. The rail bridge is being built on the lines of Mumbai's Bandra-Worli sea link project, officials said. 


However, the rail bridge being built at Anji is much more complex one with 331 m height, ready to face 213 kmph high speed winds and built in an inaccessible deep valley by engineers of Konkan Railway with the same contractors that built the Bandra-Worli sea link.



The Anji bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line (USBRL) that is expected to be ready by February 2024. Once the entire project is complete, it will facilitate direct rail link from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.


Also Read: Four years on, Chikhloli station remains on paper

As the project is being undertaken in an area which was inaccessible, 205 km of roads have been built just to reach the spot.

After connecting with Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla train service, a specially built Vande Bharat train will be started. The USBRL project will be completed by Jan/Feb 2024," said Deepak Kumar, Chief PRO, Northern Railway

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
sea link mumbai kashmir jammu and kashmir indian railways news India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK