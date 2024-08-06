Breaking News
Bangladesh turmoil: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds all-party meeting

Updated on: 06 August,2024 11:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed an all-party meeting about the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, and appreciated the 'unanimous support by all parties' on the situation. In a post on X, he also shared photographs of the meeting at Parliament House

Bangladesh turmoil: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds all-party meeting

As casualties mounted and law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest, the Bangladeshi government on 20 July 2024 had imposed an initial nationwide curfew and deployed military forces after violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government's job quota system. PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday briefed an all-party meeting about the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, and appreciated the unanimous support by all parties, reported PTI.


In a post on X, he also shared photographs of the meeting at Parliament House.



"Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended," Jaishankar posted on the social media platform.


On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on the developments in the neighbouring country.

Bangladesh has plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protest over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.
She has arrived in India on her way to London, diplomatic sources said.

Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh on Monday looted and vandalised Sheikh Hasina’s official residence in the capital Dhaka, smashed a statue of her father Mujibur Rahman with hammers and set her party’s offices on fire as they celebrated her departure as Prime Minister. Hasina, 76, resigned amid mass protests against her government.

The protests, which started last month initially with a demand to end the quota system, later turned into anti-government demonstrations.

Jubilant crowds took to the streets across the country to celebrate their victory after Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced her resignation. Her resignation ended her 15 years in power.

Thousands of protesters defied a military curfew and stormed her official residence. Video footage showed protesters vandalising and looting Hasina’s official residence ‘Ganabhaban’. 

What began as peaceful protests by students in Bangladesh against a quota system for government jobs has turned into an unprecedented challenge and rebellion against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. Anti-government protesters across the country said they will march to the capital, Dhaka, on Monday following a weekend of violence left dozens of people dead as the military imposed a curfew for an indefinite period and authorities cut off internet access in an attempt to stem the unrest. They are demanding that Hasina resign and are seeking justice for the scores of people killed. 

(With PTI inputs) 

