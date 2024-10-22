Breaking News
Updated on: 22 October,2024 02:03 PM IST  |  Kolkata
mid-day online correspondent |

After terminating their extended hunger strike, many of the junior doctors were rushed to the hospital due to poor health throughout the protest

Junior doctors continue their 'dharna' against the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident/ PTI

Junior doctors protesting the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case called off their hunger strike after a two-hour meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night.


After the meeting, Sayantani Ghosh Hazra, a junior doctor, told ANI, "Today at the meeting with the Chief Minister, we got the opportunity to discuss many things and she also spoke to us about many things. We have got assurance of some directives, which she said we would get by 3 pm tomorrow"



Seventeen junior doctors attended the conference, which was televised live from the state secretariat in Nabanna. In the last few days, Chief Minister Banerjee has urged doctors to cease their protest over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case and resume discussions.

After terminating their extended hunger strike, many of the junior doctors were rushed to the hospital due to poor health throughout the protest.

Protests have erupted across West Bengal following the murder of a trainee doctor, whose body was discovered in the seminar hall of the institution on August 9. This incident has generated a political controversy between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the state administration, with the BJP demanding Banerjee's resignation.

Doctors around the country have expressed their support for the junior doctors. On October 15, the Indian Medical Association declared that the IMA Junior Doctors Network throughout the country would fast in support of their colleagues in West Bengal.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Case background

On August 9, 2024, a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, was sexually assaulted and killed. The act prompted widespread indignation, with doctors protesting and seeking justice for the deceased doctor. The police arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police Disaster Management Force stationed at a police outpost near the medical campus. The case was eventually moved to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is presently looking into the incident. 

kolkata west bengal Protest mamata banerjee India news

