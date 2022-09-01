Bhagwat, Nadda, other top Sangh Parivar leaders to participate in coordination meeting in Raipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, its sar-karyawah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, BJP president J P Nadda and its general secretary B L Santosh will be attending the meeting, among others
Mohan Bhagwat. File Photo
The annual all-India coordination meeting of various organisations affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from September 10 to 12, a Sangh spokesperson said here on Thursday.
Such a meeting is held once a year, said all-India publicity chief of the RSS Sunil Ambekar.
Top office-bearers of the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharti and representatives of total of 36 organisations will participate in the meeting, he said.
