Bhagwat, Nadda, other top Sangh Parivar leaders to participate in coordination meeting in Raipur

Updated on: 01 September,2022 06:11 PM IST  |  Chattisgarh
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, its sar-karyawah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, BJP president J P Nadda and its general secretary B L Santosh will be attending the meeting, among others

Mohan Bhagwat. File Photo


The annual all-India coordination meeting of various organisations affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from September 10 to 12, a Sangh spokesperson said here on Thursday.


RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, its sar-karyawah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, BJP president J P Nadda and its general secretary B L Santosh will be attending the meeting, among others.

Such a meeting is held once a year, said all-India publicity chief of the RSS Sunil Ambekar.

Top office-bearers of the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharti and representatives of total of 36 organisations will participate in the meeting, he said.

