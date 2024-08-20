The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) also presented a set of demands, including justice and equity for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Dalit and Adivasi organisations have called for a Bharat Bandh on August 21 (Wednesday) to demand stronger representation and protection for India's disadvantaged tribes. The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has presented a set of demands, including justice and equity for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Reasons Behind Bharat Bandh on Aug 21

NACDAOR has expressed strong disagreement with a recent Supreme Court decision by a seven-judge bench that they say contradicts the landmark Indira Sawhney case, which was established by a nine-judge panel. This earlier case established the structure for reservations in India, and NACDAOR contends that the latest decision jeopardises SC and ST constitutional rights, reported PTI.

According to the report, the association is seeking the government to overturn the decision and pass a new Act of Parliament to ensure reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs. They are advocating for this Act to be put in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, which would shield it from judicial review and foster social peace.

NACDOR's Appeal Ahead of Bharat Bandh on Aug 21

NACDAOR has also urged that caste-based data on SC/ST/OBC employees in government services be made available immediately to ensure proper representation. They are also proposing the establishment of an Indian Judicial Service, which would recruit judicial officers and judges from all walks of life, with a goal of 50 per cent participation from SC, ST, and OBC groups in the higher courts, the report added.

Per the PTI report, the association also calls for the filling of all backlog vacancies in federal and state government ministries, as well as public sector enterprises. NACDAOR urges that private sector companies receiving government incentives or investments must establish affirmative action policies within their organisations.

NACDAOR has urged Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs to hold a peaceful protest on Wednesday.

What’s Closed and What’s Open During Bharat Bandh on Aug 21

According to media reports, the following services will remain open despite the call for Bharat Bandh on August 21:

Emergency Services: Ambulances, hospitals, and medical facilities will be operating.

Police Services: Law enforcement will be present to protect public safety.

Pharmacies: Essential drugs will be available while pharmacies remain open.

Essential Services: Government offices, banks, schools, and colleges will operate normally, according to reports.