B’luru techie’s wife, in-laws get bail

Updated on: 05 January,2025 07:16 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies

Top

Subhash got married in 2019 after meeting Singhania on a matrimonial website. The couple had a son in 2020.

B’luru techie’s wife, in-laws get bail

Atul Subhash’s family. Pic/Twitter

A Bengaluru Court on Saturday granted bail to the wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law of techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide in December 2024.


Nikita Singhania (wife), Nisha Singhania (mother-in-law) and Anurag Singhania (brother-in-law) received bail on Saturday. Subhash, 34, an Uttar Pradesh resident, reportedly faced nine cases, including the charges of murder, unnatural sex and dowry harassment, alleged that the harassment by his estranged wife Nikita Singhania and her family drove him to die by suicide in December last year. 


The wife was arrested from Gurugram, while her mother and brother were nabbed from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj for abetting to the deceased’s suicide, a Bengaluru Police official had said in December 2024. Subhash got married in 2019 after meeting Singhania on a matrimonial website. The couple had a son in 2020.


