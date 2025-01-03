The protesters gathered at Sachiwalay Halt Railway Station and squatted on the tracks for a brief period, causing a delay in the train movement, they said

MP Pappu Yadav joins protest with students. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article BPSC exam row: Agitators block rail and road traffic x 00:00

Protests intensified on Friday over the demand for cancellation of the recent Bihar PSC exam, as agitators disrupted rail and vehicular movement in Patna.

A day ahead of fresh tests for a select group of candidates, Independent MP Pappu Yadav led his supporters in blocking rail and road traffic in several areas of Patna as well as other parts of the state, including Araria, Purnea and Muzaffarpur, officials said.

The protesters gathered at Sachiwalay Halt Railway Station and squatted on the tracks for a brief period, causing a delay in the train movement, they said. Yadav’s supporters also burnt tyres on roads in Purnea and Patna, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor continued with his fast-unto-death that he began on Thursday to press the demand for cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13.

Left-leading students’ organisations also clashed with the police after they stopped from marching to the chief minister’s residence.

