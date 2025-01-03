The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

Amid the ongoing protests by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants, seeking a re-examination of the 70th BPSC prelims, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed his solidarity with the protesting students.

Amid the BPSC row, the Congress MP vowed to stand with the students in the fight for their rights.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP is "cutting the thumb of the youth of India just like Ekalavya, destroying their future."

भाजपा भारत के युवाओं का बिल्कुल एकलव्य जैसा अंगूठा काट रही है, उनका भविष्य मिटा रही है।



सरकारी भर्ती में विफलता बड़ा अन्याय है। पहले तो भर्ती नहीं निकलती। भर्ती निकल जाए तो एग्जाम समय पर नहीं होते। एग्जाम हो तो पेपर लीक करवा दिए जाते हैं। और जब युवा न्याय मांगते हैं तब उनकी… https://t.co/k7zD2TrDB4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 3, 2025

"Failure in government recruitment is a big injustice. First, recruitment is not announced. Even if recruitment is announced, the exams are not held on time. If exams are held, the papers are leaked. And when the youth demand justice, their voice is ruthlessly crushed, "Rahul Gandhi alleged in a post in Hindi on X on Friday.

He alleged that two students protesting against the alleged irregularities in Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exams were arrested.

"After the recent incidents in UP and Bihar, now two students protesting against the irregularities in MPPSC in Madhya Pradesh have been put in jail. That too when the Chief Minister himself had met the students and assured them of considering their demands. The BJP government has broken the trust of the students and strangled the democratic system," Rahul Gandhi said in response to a tweet from the Congress unit of Madhya Pradesh.

"We are with the students in their fight for their rights. We will not let the BJP suppress the voice of the rights of the youth of the country at any cost," Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, earlier today, supporters of Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, who organised 'rail roko' at Sachiwalay Halt Railway Station to support the students' protest against BPSC, were dispersed by the police.

(With inputs from Agencies)