Vaishnaw said that a large amount of Rs 2,52,000 crore rupees has been set aside for the financial year (FY) 2025-26 as gross budgetary support to Ministry of Railways, second time in row

Ashwini Vaishnaw. File Pic/PTI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Saturday said that the Budget 2025-26 maintained the government's continuous push to improve Railways by allocating Rs 2.52 lakh crore to the Indian Railways.

The government has approved projects such as manufacturing 17,500 general coaches, 200 Vande Bharat and 100 Amrit Bharat trains, 50 Namo Bharat rapid rail and 17,500 general non AC coaches in next two to three years time, Ashwini Vaishnaw told media persons.

“The new trains and modern coaches will go a long way in serving the low & middle class people, he added. This year’s Budget mentions infrastructure development projects of railways to the order of four lakh sixty thousand crore rupees,” he added.

Focusing on safety, budget allocates one lakh sixteen thousand crore rupees for expenditure in this year to augment the safety of Indian Railways through various projects.

“Earlier, Government besides allocating Indian Railways, same allocation of Rs. 2,52,000 crore as was done in last fiscal year also provided for Rs. 10,000 crore from extra budgetary resources to meet its expenses and modernise it, thus taking the Capital Expenditure, Capex to Rs. 2,62,000 crore. This means expenditure on assets, acquisition, construction and replacement will be met out of funds from not only Gross Budgetary Support (including Railway Safety Fund and Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh), but the General Revenues of Indian Railways. Provision of Rs. 200 crore out of Nirbhaya Fund is also there in the budget. Railways will mobilize additional Rs. 3,000 crore rupees from its internal resources,” the minister added.

Vaishnaw said that Indian Railways is all set to become the second highest freight carrying Railway touching 1.6 billion tonnes of cargo by the end of this fiscal. On the high speed trains, he said India aims to have 7000 km of high speed rail network supporting the speed of 250 km per hour by 2047 and also aims to achieve 100 percent electrification by the end of FY 2025-26.

Key highlights

- Freight loading projected at 1635 MT vis-a-vis 1588.06 MT achieved in 2023-24

- Freight Net Tonne Kilometres (NTKMs) increased to 938 billion in RE 2024-25 from BE 2024-25 level of 930 billion

- Originating passenger target in RE is kept at 7269.78 million against 6805.45 million achieved in 2023-24. Originating passengers in RE 2024-25 is 6.8% higher over 2023-24

- Passenger Kilometres in RE 2024-25 are projected at 1204 billion against 1065 billion in 2023-24

Revenue receipts:

- Passenger revenue target kept at 80,000 cr. with a growth of 13.2%

- Goods revenue target is maintained at 1,80,000 cr. which is 7% higher over 2023-24

- Other Coaching target is retained 7,500 cr. whereas Sundry revenue target increased to 11,000 cr. from 10,500 cr. kept in BE 2024-25

- Gross Traffic Receipts increased by 500 cr. from BE 2024-25 to 2,78,600 cr. and higher over 2023-24 by 23,327.36 crore

- Miscellaneous receipts are retained at 400 crore

- Total receipts of IR in RE 2024-25 is 2,79,000 cr. (growth of 8.9% over 2023-24)

Key focus areas for capital expenditure include Safety, Capacity augmentation, Customer amenities-

- Safety is a priority for IR. Expenditure on safety is incurred from various sources i.e. GBS, internal resources and revenue expenditure. Total expenditure on Safety related activities in RE 24-25 is 1,14,062 cr. and in BE 25-26 1,16,514 cr.

- Indian Railway is making significant progress in network expansion by adding nearly by 4,000 km annually. Indian Railways has laid 31,180 km of new track during last 10 years.

- Indian Railways is set to achieve 100% electrification in 2025, coinciding with the centenary of electrification on the Indian Railways (IR)

- More than 1300 stations are being redeveloped during the next 4 years. These stations will integrate both sides of the city, will have adequate Parking facilities, MultiModal Integration, High level platforms with improved surfaces and platform cover. These stations will have adequate facilities for Divyangjans along with Lifts and Escalators.

- Kavach: Indian Railways has adopted indigenously developed Kavach as National ATP system in 2020 and after indigenous development specification for Kavach Version 4.0 was approved in July’24. Work for Installation of Kavach on 10,000 locomotives has already started. Track side equipment for Kavach Version 4.0 on 3,000 Km route of New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi – Kolkata will be completed by Dec,2025 and work on remaining section is underway.