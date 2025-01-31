CR has various activities planned like running a special local train, commemorative logo launch. Indian Railways will be celebrating 100 of electrification on February 3 in a big way, with the Central Railway (CR) also lining up several events including a run of a special local train, the launch of a special commemorative logo

First electric train that ran between Victoria Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla

Listen to this article Indian Railways to mark 100 years since first electric train run x 00:00

Indian Railways will be celebrating 100 of electrification on February 3 in a big way, with the Central Railway (CR) also lining up several events including a run of a special local train, the launch of a special commemorative logo, multiple seminars and a host of related activities. On Thursday, CR unveiled a logo to mark 100 years of electrification and launched a jingle to initiate the centenary celebrations for electrification on its network.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first electric train in India operated from platform no. 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (earlier known as Victoria Terminus) to Kurla in Mumbai on February 3, 1925. This year marks its centenary. The railways started electrification just 72 years after the first Indian train was launched on April 16, 1853. Apart from the centenary, CR has also completed 100 per cent electrification on its network.

“The Central Railway has also completed its 100 per cent electrification and the centenary celebrations will commemorate all these achievements. There are multiple activities planned, including a ceremonial commemoration. Technical and other seminars will also be organised at CSMT,” a CR spokesperson said. mid-day highlighted in an August 2024 edition how senior railway officials and rail fans had been pushing for such a mega event on the occasion.

“Electrification is a central part of India’s sustainability agenda, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions. Transition to green and efficient energy systems will drive the future of electric locomotives,” the spokesperson added.