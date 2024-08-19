Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Bandra Fair no longer reflects local culture’
Mumbai: Work on pedestrian-free Kala Ghoda to begin in September
Air India crew member attacked in London: For airline staff, layovers can get terrifying
We now have to fight for our own safety, say Mumbai doctors
Kolkata rage spills over at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Bus overturns on Jalandhar Pathankot highway 16 injured

Bus overturns on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway, 16 injured

Updated on: 19 August,2024 04:18 PM IST  |  Hoshiarpur (Punjab)
PTI |

Top

The injured were taken to the civil hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dasuya) Jatinder Singh said

Bus overturns on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway, 16 injured

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Bus overturns on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway, 16 injured
x
00:00

Sixteen people were injured when a private bus overturned on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway in this Punjab district on Monday, police said.


The injured were taken to the civil hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dasuya) Jatinder Singh said.



A 26-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman with critical injuries were referred to a higher medical facility in Amritsar, Singh said.


The passengers who suffered minor injuries were discharged after first-aid, he added.

The accident occurred near Pawan Jhingran village after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and overturn in a field, the police said.

The bus was on its way from Dasuya to Jalandhar and had about 42 passengers on board at the time of the accident, Singh said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

punjab Accident India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK