Bus overturns on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway, 16 injured

Sixteen people were injured when a private bus overturned on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway in this Punjab district on Monday, police said.

The injured were taken to the civil hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dasuya) Jatinder Singh said.

A 26-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman with critical injuries were referred to a higher medical facility in Amritsar, Singh said.

The passengers who suffered minor injuries were discharged after first-aid, he added.

The accident occurred near Pawan Jhingran village after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and overturn in a field, the police said.

The bus was on its way from Dasuya to Jalandhar and had about 42 passengers on board at the time of the accident, Singh said.

