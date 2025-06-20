The Calcutta High Court has temporarily blocked the West Bengal government's scheme to pay monetary support of Rs 25,000 for Group C and Rs 20,000 for Group D, to non-teaching staff who lost their jobs due to a Supreme Court ruling that found their hiring process flawed. This restraint is in effect until at least 26th September

The Calcutta High Court on Friday restrained the West Bengal government from implementing a scheme until 26th September to provide monetary support to non-teaching staff who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court judgment that deemed the selection process flawed, reported news agency PTI.

The court had on 9th June reserved judgment on the petitions, which opposed the payment of Rs 25,000 each to Group C and Rs 20,000 each to Group D employees, who lost their jobs due to the apex court's order, by the state.

In an interim order, Justice Amrita Sinha restrained the state government from giving any effect or further effect to the scheme for providing monetary relief to the non-teaching staff until 26th September or until further order, whichever is earlier.

However, she further directed the state government to file its affidavit in opposition to the contentions of the petitioners within four weeks and a reply by the petitioners within a fortnight thereafter.

According to PTI, the West Bengal government had introduced a scheme to provide "limited livelihood, support and social security on humanitarian ground" on a temporary basis, subject to orders of any competent court, to distressed families of non-teaching staff in Group C and D categories, who were recruited through the 2016 selection process conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission.

Nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff of West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools lost their jobs following a Supreme Court judgment, which found the 2016 selection process tainted.

