President Droupadi Murmu was born on June 20, 1958, in Uparbeda village of Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, into a Santhali tribal family; she served as the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021 and was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu. File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other leaders extended birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Murmu, who is India's first tribal president and assumed the office in 2022, turned 67 on Friday.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country. Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice and inclusive development is a beacon of hope and strength for everyone."

In his message, PM Modi also lauded President Murmu's lifelong efforts to uplift the underprivileged. "She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he added.

Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju extended greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on her 67th birthday, praising her for "remarkable stewardship" and "profound connection with the people."

Rijiju said the President inspires the nation with her dedicated service and wished her joy, prosperity, and good health as she continues to lead with grace and commitment.

In a post on X, Rijiju wrote, "Warm birthday greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji. Her remarkable stewardship & profound connection with the people exemplify her outstanding leadership."

"May this auspicious day bring boundless joy & prosperity. Wishing her continued good health & happiness as she steers & serves our beloved nation," the post added on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "On behalf of the Indian National Congress, we extend our warm birthday wishes to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji."

"May her wisdom and unwavering dedication to the nation's progress, welfare, and justice continue to lead the country on the path of truth and virtuousness," he said on X.

"We wish her a long, healthy, and fulfilling life," Kharge said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also wished President Murmu on her birthday.

"Wishing you a healthy and long life," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and opposition YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy extended birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu.

Governor Abdul Nazeer conveyed heartfelt greetings on behalf of the people of the state, saying it was a pleasure and privilege to extend wishes to the President on her birthday. "May God Almighty bless you with good health, happiness, and long life in the service of the people and the Nation," said Nazeer in a post on 'X'.

Chief Minister Naidu wished her a long, healthy, and fulfilling life and commended her for leading the nation with wisdom, dignity, and a deep sense of public duty. "Wishing the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, a very happy birthday," said Naidu in a post on 'X', adding that she continues to inspire the country with grace and resilience.

Similarly, former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed warm birthday wishes to President Droupadi Murmu, praying for her happiness and long life.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji. Wishing her continued happiness, good health, and unwavering strength in her dedicated service to the nation," said Reddy in a post on 'X'.