Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Cyber fraud cases up from Rs 32 cr to Rs 753 cr in 2 years!
Mumbai: Pothole-free roads from Aug 18, thanks to Ganpati bappa
Thane to roll out electric double-decker buses: A first for the city!
Chikungunya cases surge in Juhu: Experts warn of growing numbers
Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Charge sheet against Lalu Prasad son Tejashwi Yadav

Charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, son Tejashwi Yadav

Updated on: 07 August,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The charge sheet was filed before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who posted the matter for consideration on August 13. The ED’s case stems from an FIR lodged by the CBI

Charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, son Tejashwi Yadav

Lalu Prasad along with son Tejashwi Yadav. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, son Tejashwi Yadav
x
00:00

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against ex-railway minister Lalu Prasad, his son Tejashwi Yadav and eight others in the land-for-jobs scam. The charge sheet was filed before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who posted the matter for consideration on August 13. The ED’s case stems from an FIR lodged by the CBI.


The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in West Central Zone of the railways in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Prasad’s tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo’s family or associates, according to the ED.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news Enforcement Directorate lalu prasad yadav new delhi india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK