Chhattisgarh: 10 cops on way for poll duty injured as bus overturns Bastar

Atleast 10 personnel of the MP Police were injured when a bus ferrying them for poll duty overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Representational Pic/File

As many as 10 personnel of the Madhya Pradesh Police were injured when a bus ferrying them for poll duty overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Sunday, a senior official said, reported the PTI.

A senior police official from Jagdalpur said that those injured belonged to the Madhya Pradesh Police, as per the PTI.

According to the news agency, the incident took place near Raikot village on Geedam-Jagdalpur road under Geedam police station limits, the official said.

After the poll duty in Bastar seat, where voting was held on April 19, the security personnel were heading from Faraspal (Dantewada) to Gariband in Mahasamund parliamentary constituency which will go to polls on April 26, he said.

The bus, with 36 personnel from the Madhya Pradesh Police onboard, skidded off the road when its driver took a turn in order to save a cattle which suddenly arrived there and the vehicle overturned, he said, reported the PTI.

At least 10 occupants of the bus received injuries in the accident, the official said.

After being alerted, ambulances were sent to the spot and the injured personnel were shifted to a medical college at Dimrapal in Jagdalpur, he said.

Five of them were admitted in the hospital while the others were discharged after being administered preliminary treatment, he added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, twenty-one police and Home Guard personnel were injured when the bus carrying them overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district in the wee hours of Saturday, an official said, as per the PTI.

These jawans were returning to their home district Rajgarh in the state after performing their Lok Sabha elections 2024 duty when the accident occurred near Baretha Ghat on the Bhopal-Betul highway, the official said.

The incident took place around 4 am, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Shalini Paraste said.

"It happened when the bus carrying a total of 40 jawans, including five policemen and remaining home guard, was on its way to Rajgarh after their election duty in Chhindwara," she said.

Eight of the personnel who received serious injuries are being treated in the district hospital at Betul, while those with minor injuries are being treated in Shahpur hospital, the police official said.

The incident took place when the bus swerved to avoid a truck that crossed its path, she said.

Polling for the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat was held on Friday.

(with PTI inputs)

