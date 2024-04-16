Confident of winning Satara Lok Sabha seat by high margin: Udayanraje Bhosale

Udayanraje Bhosale is the three time Lok Sabha MP from Satara from undivided NCP. The constituency will go for polling on May 7

Udayanraje Bhosale. Pic/X

Udayanraje Bhosale, the current Rajya Sabha member of BJP, earlier in the day was finally declared as the Lok Sabha candidate for Maharashtra's prestigious Satara constituency. Reacting after announcement of his candidature, Bhosale expressed confidence that he would win by a margin of more than two lakh votes, and said the constituency was no longer a Congress-NCP bastion.

Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, also said that the atmosphere in the country is favourable for the saffron party. Speaking with the PTI, Bhosale said, "This is a national election and candidates were announced as per the phases. Satara votes in the third phase on May 7 and the candidature has been announced at the right time. I am confident of winning the seat by over two lakh votes," he said.

Notably, Udayanraje Bhosale is the three time Lok Sabha MP from Satara from undivided NCP. In 2019 too, he won the Satara seat as a candidate of the undivided NCP, but resigned within a few months and joined the BJP. But in the by-election he lost as a BJP candidate to NCP's Shrinivas Patil. He was later nominated to Rajya Sabha by BJP.

"Now, four assembly segments (in Satara) are with the Mahayuti alliance. In Karad North and Karad South, the BJP had secured the second place," he said speaking with PTI, adding that he has already completed first round of campaigning. Bhosale will contest against Sharad Pawar-led NCP has fielded Shashikant Shinde from Satara.

Satara, in western Maharashtra is a crucial and historical constituency for Maharashtra. It is where the descendants of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's reside. The constituency has been traditionally dominated by Bhosale, but as NCP undivided candidate. The belt in Maharashtra is one, where the NCP has been a powerhouse.

Udayanraje will have a tough fight against the Sharad Pawar led-NCP. The constituency will go for polling on May 7.

(With PTI inputs)