Manickam Tagore also said that the ED and CBI's "credibility is at stake" and asked the government to provide a detailed explanation

Representational Image

Listen to this article Congress MP raises concerns over clean chit given to Ajit Pawar and Chandrababu Naidu in high-profile cases x 00:00

Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and raised concerns over the clean chits given to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in high-profile cases, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance," Manickam Tagore stated.

"Hon'ble Speaker Sir, I rise to express concern over the clean chits given to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in high-profile cases. The IT Benami Property case involving Rs. 1000 crore and the Rs. 371 crore Skill Development scam raise doubts about the fairness of our investigative agencies.," he stated, ANI reported.

Tagore further claimed that the Modi government cleared Ajit Pawar's name, while the ED gave a clean chit to Chandrababu Naidu, ANI cited.

"We demand to know the criteria used and whether due process was followed, as the lack of proof cited only deepens questions regarding the integrity of the investigations," he added.

Manickam Tagore also said that the ED and CBI's "credibility is at stake" and asked the government to provide a detailed explanation.

"This House expresses concern over the clean chits given to Ajit Pawar and Chandrababu Naidu and demands a detailed explanation from the government," he said.

Previously, the Income Tax (I-T) Department cleared properties worth more than Rs 1,000 crore that were seized from Ajit Pawar and his family in 2021. On October 7, 2021, the I-T Department raided various residences linked to Ajit Pawar and his family.

This year in October, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) gave Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu a clean chit in relation to an alleged Rs 371 crore skill development corporation scam.

The first winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned early due to disruptions. The winter session will continue till December 20.

(With Inputs from ANI)