While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress party's president Mallikarjun Kharge, emphasised how B R Ambedkar faced opposition for adopting Buddhism by Hindu organisations.

Congress party slammded PM Modi accusing the BJP of being enemies of Babasaheb then and even now. File pic

Listen to this article Congress accuses BJP of distorting Babasaheb’s vision after PM Modi’s ‘Vote Bank Virus’ remark x 00:00

The Congress party on Monday strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the BJP of being “enemies of Babasaheb then, and even now.” The remark came in response to PM Modi’s allegation that the Congress was spreading a “vote bank ka virus” by opposing the Waqf Amendment Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress party's president Mallikarjun Kharge, emphasised how B R Ambedkar faced opposition for adopting Buddhism by Hindu organisations.

"These people were enemies of Babasaheb then and even now. Even when he was alive, they did not support him. When Baba Saheb adopted Buddhism, do you know what these people said? They said that he is from the Mahar community, an untouchable. They also said that now Buddha has been made an untouchable. Baba Saheb's political party was the Republican Party, and Hindu Mahasabha was against him," Kharge said.

Kharge's remark came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Haryana to inaugurate the first direct commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya, accused the Congress of undermining the Constitution and disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Kharge countered Prime Minister's accusation around and emphasised that during passage of the women’s reservation bill, it was the Congress Party that had specifically advocated for the inclusion of SC, ST, and OBC women in the reservation provisions.

"When the women's reservation bill was passed 2 years ago, the Congress party demanded that it be implemented immediately. Our demand was that SC, ST and OBC should be given reservations in it. This is our objective. We have been fighting for this for a long time. It was decided in the Ahmedabad convention to launch a campaign to take it forward," he said.

Questioning BJP's claim made earlier in the day by PM Narendra Modi that Babasaheb's ideology has served as a "pillar of inspiration" for the current central government, Kharge responded sharply and asked, "They (BJP) only speak against Congress, Nehru, against me and all that we have done until now. But, I ask what have they done till now and which of Baba Saheb's principles have they adopted? Which principles have they adopted? They are not ready to say."

Earlier today in Hisar, Haryana, PM Modi alleged that Congress is opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act solely for the sake of vote bank politics.

(With ANI inputs)