Congress wants all opposition parties to unite to fight against Modi govt's dictatorship: P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram. File Pic

Former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram urged all the political parties to unite and continue to fight against the dictatorship of the Modi government. Addressing the media Former Union Finance Minister on Monday said, "The party (Congress) wants all the opposition parties to unite and continue to fight against the dictatorship of the Modi government."

"On April 13, 2019, Rahul Gandhi attended the election rally in Kolar, Karnataka. After the election meeting, the reporter asked Rahul Gandhi a question on which he made his remark makes. After 3 days on April 16, Purnesh Modi filed a case in Surat, Gujarat. What is the connection between Kolar and Surat? It was spoken in Kolar, Karnataka," Chidambaram said on Rahul Gandhi's defamation case.

He further said, "The case was pending for three years. When Rahul Gandhi raised the PM Adani issue. Within 30 days he was convicted in the defamation case and was disqualified on the next day. In the history of India, the maximum punishment of two years had never been given for such a case."

"Never in the history of India has 2 years imprisonment been imposed in a defamation case. What happened to Rahul Gandhi can happen to anyone tomorrow. It is not our intention to field Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate. Our aim is to unite opposition parties and oppose BJP," Chidambaram added.

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with several senior leaders including chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh Surat accompanied Rahul Gandhi to the Gujarat court. Rahul Gandhi's sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied him to the court.

A Surat Sessions Court on Monday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had filed an appeal following his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark during a political campaign in April 2019.

The court in Gujarat's Surat granted bail till the disposal of the appeal to Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case. Rahul Gandhi appeared in the court on Monday and filed an appeal against his March 23 conviction.

