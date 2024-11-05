Breaking News
Two dead, 2 injured after construction portion collapses at Bullet train site near Vadodara

Updated on: 05 November,2024 10:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

A rescue operation was launched to extract the trapped workers from the debris and multiple teams were utilising cranes and excavators to carefully remove the heavy concrete blocks

Representational Pic/File

At least two people were killed and two others were injured after a construction portion on Tuesday collapsed at Bullet train construction site near Vadodara in Gujarat, officials said.


They said that three laborers were trapped under heavy concrete blocks at the Mahi River construction site, part of the ongoing bullet train project near Gujarat's Vadodara.


The laborers working at the site were caught in the debris after a portion of the construction collapsed unexpectedly.


A massive rescue operation was launched to extract the trapped workers from the debris and multiple rescue teams utilised cranes and excavators to carefully remove the heavy concrete blocks and reach the trapped labourers.

"Two people were killed and two other sustained injuries in the incident. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, sources said.

The Mahi River project is part of India's ambitious bullet train network, which aims to revolutionise high-speed rail travel in the country.

Once operational, the bullet train will significantly reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to approximately two hours, a significant decrease from the current six-hour journey by conventional rail with a top speed of 320 km/h.

In collaboration with Japan, this ambitious project is poised to revolutionise India’s rail infrastructure, enhancing regional connectivity and fostering economic growth and job creation in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. 

