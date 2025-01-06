The protesters said they will march towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence here on Tuesday as part of their protest

Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transportation Corporation on Monday began a three-day strike to press their demands, including regularisation of their jobs, reported news agency PTI.

Commuters were left stranded at various bus stands across the state, due to the strike.

Around 2,800 buses of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transportation Corporation (PRTC) stayed off the roads, according to the protesters.

Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC Contract Workers' Union president Resham Singh Gill said around 8,000 contractual employees are participating in the strike, reported PTI.

Gill stated that demonstrations are being held at all 27 bus reports across the state.

He also stated the demands of contractual employees, which is regularisation of their jobs and a salary hike, among other things.

A few days ago, the union held a meeting with Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar regarding its demands but there was no resolution, he said.

The protesters said they will march towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence here on Tuesday as part of their protest.

