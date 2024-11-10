Breaking News
Mumbai: Fourteen-year-old slits mom’s throat
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Marathi vs Marathi showdown in 44 per cent seats
Congress CMs counter BJP’s charge of non-fulfilment of poll promises
Mumbai: Man rapes, strangles 2-year-old step-daughter
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Panel to curb rabies in jackals
Supreme Court scraps revival plan for Jet Airways
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Coordination gap between two pointsmen caused ones death in Bihar says rail probe

Coordination gap between two pointsmen caused one's death in Bihar, says rail probe

Updated on: 10 November,2024 10:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

A clip of the body stuck between the buffers has become widely circulated on social media. A pointsman's job is to detach train engines from coaches

Coordination gap between two pointsmen caused one's death in Bihar, says rail probe

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Coordination gap between two pointsmen caused one's death in Bihar, says rail probe
x
00:00

A lack of coordination between two rail employees during a shunting operation led to one of them getting stuck in the buffers of the engine and a power car, causing his death in the Barauni Junction of Bihar on Saturday, a preliminary inquiry has found. The joint report, signed by five rail officials, said the two pointsmen -- Amar Kumar and Mohd Suleman -- failed to properly coordinate with each other due to which Suleman gave the wrong signal to the loco driver, resulting in 25-year-old Kumar's death.


A clip of the body stuck between the buffers has become widely circulated on social media. A pointsman's job is to detach train engines from coaches. The preliminary report has held Suleman responsible for the incident. However, Suleman has defended himself in his written submission and held the loco driver responsible for the accident.


Suleman said he and Kumar disconnected the engine and the power car by detaching the centre buffer coupler -- a device that connects the engine with a coach. He further said that the engine moved a bit away from the power car and, when Kumar went to close the buffer coupler, the driver reversed the engine without any hand signal from him (Suleman).


"Due to this, Amar (Kumar) got sandwiched between the two buffers," Suleman said. A buffer is a shock-absorbing device on both ends of a train's engine and coaches, designed to reduce the impact of collisions between bogies. According to the joint report, the 15204 Lucknow-Barauni Express terminated at Barauni Junction at 8:10 am and the station master assigned the task of detaching the engine from the power car and the rest of the train to Kumar and Suleman.

"While detaching the engine and the power car, pointsman Kumar got stuck between the two and died on the spot," the report said. After reviewing footage from CCTV cameras installed at the station, they found that the accident occurred around 8:29 am. Kumar's body was retrieved after separating the engine and the power car at 10:15 am and sent for post-mortem. According to rail officials, another senior-level inquiry had also been ordered.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bihar patna indian railways news national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK