Covid-19: Nashik reports 65 new cases, zero death

The virus did not claim anybody's life during the day, which kept the death toll in the district unchanged at 8,902

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The count of Covid-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,80,746 with the addition of 65 cases on Sunday, officials said.

So far, 364 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 4,107 in Nashik Municipal Corporation limits and 4,305 in other parts of the district. A total of 126 others, who lost their lives, were from area outside the district and receiving treatment here, the health officials said.

A total of 4,71,419 patients have been discharged following their recovery so far, of whom 70 recuperated during the day.

The number of patients receiving treatment in the district is 430 at present.

