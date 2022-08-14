Breaking News
BREAKING: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14, says Officials
'You are next': Author JK Rowling receives death threat over Rushdie tweet
'Govt officials to say 'Vande Mataram' while attending phone calls in offices'
Covid-19: Mumbai records 882 new cases, one death
BREAKING: Fadnavis gets Home; CM Eknath Shinde to handle Urban Development
Home > News > India News > Article > Covid 19 Nashik reports 65 new cases zero death

Covid-19: Nashik reports 65 new cases, zero death

Updated on: 14 August,2022 08:42 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

The virus did not claim anybody's life during the day, which kept the death toll in the district unchanged at 8,902

Covid-19: Nashik reports 65 new cases, zero death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The count of Covid-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,80,746 with the addition of 65 cases on Sunday, officials said.


The virus did not claim anybody's life during the day, which kept the death toll in the district unchanged at 8,902, they said.

So far, 364 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 4,107 in Nashik Municipal Corporation limits and 4,305 in other parts of the district. A total of 126 others, who lost their lives, were from area outside the district and receiving treatment here, the health officials said.


Also Read: Covid-19: Mumbai records 882 new cases, one death

A total of 4,71,419 patients have been discharged following their recovery so far, of whom 70 recuperated during the day.

The number of patients receiving treatment in the district is 430 at present.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news nashik Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK