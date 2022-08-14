Breaking News
BREAKING: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14, says Officials
CM Shinde refutes Uddhav's claim of BJP going back on CM post promise in 2019
Punjab: Terror module busted ahead of Independence Day
Billionaire investor and Akasa Air owner Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away
BREAKING: Fadnavis gets Home; CM Eknath Shinde to handle Urban Development
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Mumbai records 882 new cases one death

Covid-19: Mumbai records 882 new cases, one death

Updated on: 14 August,2022 07:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

So far, 1,79,50,187 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai, including 8,945 in the last 24 hours

Covid-19: Mumbai records 882 new cases, one death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Sunday, Mumbai reported 882 new Covid-19 cases and one death, a BMC official said. Of the 882 new cases, only 57 were symptomatic.


Currently, the Covid-19 tally in Mumbai rose to 11,32,588, and the death toll touched 19,664. There are 5,041 active cases in the city.

The recovery count increased by 464 and stood at 11,07,883. The caseload doubling time stood at 1,213 days, as per BMC data.


Also Read: Maharashtra reports 2,082 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

So far, 1,79,50,187 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai, including 8,945 in the last 24 hours.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 97.8 per cent and the overall growth rate in cases between August 7 and 13 was 0.057 per cent.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK