Covid-19: Mumbai records 882 new cases, one death

So far, 1,79,50,187 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai, including 8,945 in the last 24 hours

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 882 new Covid-19 cases and one death, a BMC official said. Of the 882 new cases, only 57 were symptomatic.

Currently, the Covid-19 tally in Mumbai rose to 11,32,588, and the death toll touched 19,664. There are 5,041 active cases in the city.

The recovery count increased by 464 and stood at 11,07,883. The caseload doubling time stood at 1,213 days, as per BMC data.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 97.8 per cent and the overall growth rate in cases between August 7 and 13 was 0.057 per cent.

