Cyclone Michaung: Landfall begins in Andhra Pradesh, to continue for next 3 hours

The severe cyclonic storm Michaung is currently making landfall near Bapatla on the south coast of Andhra Pradesh

The severe cyclonic storm Michaung is currently making landfall near Bapatla on the south coast of Andhra Pradesh, according to officials. The eye of the cyclone is positioned close to Bapatla, and the weather system is expected to complete its crossing within the next two hours, with a projected completion time by 2 pm, as stated by an Amaravati Meteorological Centre official.

“Severe cyclonic storm Michaung is currently making landfall close to Bapatla. It is expected to complete its landfall in the next two hours. It is expected to complete crossing by 2 pm,” an Amaravati Meteorological Centre official told PTI.

The intensity of gales near the center of the severe cyclonic storm is reported to be between 90 and 100 km per hour, gusting up to 110 kmph. In response to the approaching cyclone, 9,454 people have been evacuated from seven districts, including Konaseema, Kakinada, Krishna, Bapatla, and Prakasam, to 211 relief camps. The evacuation efforts were led by the state government, which evacuated individuals from vulnerable areas.

As part of relief efforts, 10,251 food packets and 18,068 water packets have been distributed. Residents of Bapatla have been advised to remain indoors, particularly those residing in thatched houses, as the severe cyclonic storm progresses.

Bapatla district superintendent of police, Vakul Jindal, assured that authorities are vigilant and prepared to respond as needed. Various preventive measures have been implemented, including equipping every police station in the district with necessary tools and identifying 24 vulnerable bridges. Additionally, 300 police personnel and other officials have been deployed in villages prone to inundation, with 60 policemen on standby at the district police headquarters for emergencies.

In anticipation of the severe cyclonic storm's impact, heavy rains are lashing several parts of Andhra Pradesh. The Meteorological Department forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by gales, in parts of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. Emergency helplines have been established, and authorities urge people to reach out in case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway Zone has set up helplines across its divisions in Andhra Pradesh to address any railway-related concerns. The impact of the cyclone is being closely monitored, and officials are taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas. (With inputs from agencies)