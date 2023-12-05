Breaking News
Cyclone Michaung: Five killed in Chennai amid heavy rain; airfield closed till morning
Gokhale Bridge: Girder installation for first phase has been completed, says BMC
Dr BR Ambedkar death anniversary: CR to run special trains, extra services
Mumbai: Four held with 60 gm mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: 50-year-old man held for flashing minor girls in Kandivali
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Cyclone Michaung Landfall begins in Andhra Pradesh to continue for next 3 hours

Cyclone Michaung: Landfall begins in Andhra Pradesh, to continue for next 3 hours

Updated on: 05 December,2023 01:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The severe cyclonic storm Michaung is currently making landfall near Bapatla on the south coast of Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Michaung: Landfall begins in Andhra Pradesh, to continue for next 3 hours

Representative Pic

Listen to this article
Cyclone Michaung: Landfall begins in Andhra Pradesh, to continue for next 3 hours
x
00:00

The severe cyclonic storm Michaung is currently making landfall near Bapatla on the south coast of Andhra Pradesh, according to officials. The eye of the cyclone is positioned close to Bapatla, and the weather system is expected to complete its crossing within the next two hours, with a projected completion time by 2 pm, as stated by an Amaravati Meteorological Centre official.


“Severe cyclonic storm Michaung is currently making landfall close to Bapatla. It is expected to complete its landfall in the next two hours. It is expected to complete crossing by 2 pm,” an Amaravati Meteorological Centre official told PTI.


Also read: Cyclone Michaung batters Chennai


The intensity of gales near the center of the severe cyclonic storm is reported to be between 90 and 100 km per hour, gusting up to 110 kmph. In response to the approaching cyclone, 9,454 people have been evacuated from seven districts, including Konaseema, Kakinada, Krishna, Bapatla, and Prakasam, to 211 relief camps. The evacuation efforts were led by the state government, which evacuated individuals from vulnerable areas.

As part of relief efforts, 10,251 food packets and 18,068 water packets have been distributed. Residents of Bapatla have been advised to remain indoors, particularly those residing in thatched houses, as the severe cyclonic storm progresses.

Bapatla district superintendent of police, Vakul Jindal, assured that authorities are vigilant and prepared to respond as needed. Various preventive measures have been implemented, including equipping every police station in the district with necessary tools and identifying 24 vulnerable bridges. Additionally, 300 police personnel and other officials have been deployed in villages prone to inundation, with 60 policemen on standby at the district police headquarters for emergencies.

Also read: Cyclone Michaung brings heavy rains to Andhra Pradesh

In anticipation of the severe cyclonic storm's impact, heavy rains are lashing several parts of Andhra Pradesh. The Meteorological Department forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by gales, in parts of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. Emergency helplines have been established, and authorities urge people to reach out in case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway Zone has set up helplines across its divisions in Andhra Pradesh to address any railway-related concerns. The impact of the cyclone is being closely monitored, and officials are taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas. (With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news india andhra pradesh India news national news Weather

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK