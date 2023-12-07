The government said power was kept suspended in some areas as a “preventive measures” as the cables were under water, while asserting all efforts were being taken to restore normalcy. Another day’s holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Chennai on December 7

Vehicles stuck on a flooded road after heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, on Dec. 5. Pics/PTI

Listen to this article Cyclone Michaung: Parts of Chennai flooded, relief work expedited x 00:00

Residents grappled with stagnant water and power disruption in parts of the city and its suburbs on Wednesday, two days after Cyclone ‘Michuang’ wreaked havoc in the metropolis and neighbouring districts, even as civic agency personnel were involved in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government said power was kept suspended in some areas as a “preventive measures” as the cables were under water, while asserting all efforts were being taken to restore normalcy. Another day’s holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Chennai on December 7.

People wade through a flooded road in Chennai, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

The cyclone-triggered heavy rainfall had led to inundation in localities including Velachery and Tambaram. On Wednesday too, people were seen leaving their homes in the areas surrounded with water to safer zones, carrying their children and wading through the stagnant water. They called for help, including pressing more boats to ferry people to higher ground.

Declare Michaung floods a national calamity: Baalu

DMK MP TR Baalu on Wednesday demanded that the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung be declared as a national calamity, and sought the Centre’s assistance to tide over the situation. Raising the issue in Zero Hour, Baalu said more than 1.2 crore people in Tamil Nadu are facing floods due to the cyclone and 17 people have died so far. “After 47 years this type of flood has occurred, more than 17 people have died,” he said. “In this context is it not proper for the GoI to declare this situation as a national calamity,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever