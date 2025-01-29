Kejriwal shot to fame with his anti-corruption movement in 2011 with social activist Hazare as its mascot. However, he had a fall-out with Hazare after contesting elections in 2013

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed an election rally in Rohini area of Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/X

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in 'glib talk' and making false promises of development to people of the national capital.

Addressing a rally ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 in Rohini, Fadnavis said if there is a race for corruption in the Olympics, Kejriwal will win the gold medal.

He urged the voters to elect a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 to ensure the speedy development of the national capital, which he claimed was facing problems of overflowing sewers, unclean water and polluted air due to the "misrule of AAP government", news agency PTI reported.

"Who can know Kejriwal better than Anna Hazare? I have met Anna Hazare before coming here. He told me that Kejriwal is the most dishonest person in this world," Fadnavis said, campaigning for BJP candidate Vijendra Gupta.

At the rally, the Maharashtra CM credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in development in the country without the blot of corruption, reported PTI.

"But in AAP, it is difficult to find a spotless minister. If there is a race for corruption in the Olympics, Kejriwal will win the gold medal hands down," Fadnavis said, adding "Kejriwal promised to get rid of corruption, but indulged in it with gusto once elected to power."

The BJP leader also said that the former Delhi CM had promised to seek votes only after cleaning the Yamuna river that flows through Delhi.

"He failed to clean the Yamuna and is now accusing Haryana of poisoning the river. The poison is in his [Kejriwal's] head. He only spoke lies and took the people of Delhi for a ride," the Maharashtra CM said, adding that Prime Minister Modi was keen to usher in development in the national capital, but it was Kejriwal who was only interested in abusing him day and night.

According to PTI, Fadnavis also stated that Maharashtra witnessed rapid progress during his previous tenure as CM by walking in step with PM Modi.

"PM Modi is developing the nation rapidly. If you hand over the reins of Delhi to the BJP, you will see a changed Delhi in the next five years," he said.

(With PTI inputs)