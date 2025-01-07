Delhi Assembly elections 2025: Voting to be held on Feb 5, results on Feb 8

The counting of votes in all 70 constituencies across the national capital will be held on February 8

Delhi Assembly elections 2025 will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Tuesday.

The last date to file nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20.

"It is a single-phase election. We have deliberately kept polling on a Wednesday so more people come out to vote¿ like we did in Maharashtra," Kumar said at a press conference.

While announcing the schedule of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar rejected claims by opposition parties about the voting machines being compromised.

Courts have ruled on 42 occasions that EVMs are not hackable and allegations of tampering are totally baseless, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

Announcing the schedule of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the CEC advised the public against "jhooth ke gubbare" (spreading lies).

"EVMs are commissioned only seven to eight days before polling day and candidates are kept informed through their agents at every step. Courts have ruled on 42 occasions that EVMs are not hackable... allegations of tampering with the machines are totally baseless," Kumar said addressing a press conference.

The CEC reiterated that it is impossible to change voter turnout data and a misconceived narrative is being spread about an increase in voting after 5 pm.

"Disclosure is our main pillar, detailed guidelines and datasets are available on our website," he said.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that India will soon create a new record of one billion-plus voters.

Kumar said 2024 was the year of elections globally when two-third of the world's population in democracies voted in different polls.

"We also had elections in eight states and UTs. There was a good atmosphere, new records were set in the Lok Sabha elections in terms of voting percentage, people's participation, women's participation...," the chief election commissioner (CEC) said.

"Electoral rolls were released yesterday. We are crossing 99 crore voters... We are going to be a nation of one billion voters very soon, which will be another record in voting," Kumar said.

"After the declaration of SSR (special summary revision) by Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Punjab, which will be declaring SSR results today, we will be crossing 99 crore voters for the first time," the CEC said, adding, "Number of women voters is also going to be around 48 crore."