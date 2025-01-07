District Magistrate Nishant Bodh, cited the frequent presence of political party representatives at the election office and the possibility of breach of peace and pressure on election officials

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. (Pic/Instagram)

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: AAP threatens every constitutional institution, says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hit out at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy case, reported news agency ANI.

The Election Commission is set to announce the dates for the Delhi assembly polls on Tuesday.

"I was also waiting for this, the entire people of Delhi were waiting for this 'chunaav aaye aur daaru waale ko bhagaya jaaye'," Tiwari told ANI.

"Yesterday, somewhere in Delhi, I saw people singing, Jhoot bolnai mai na hichakta maan ka kaala hai, yeh jadoo wala hi daroo wala hai (He does not shy in speaking lie, has a blot in his heart, the man holding the broom is, in reality, a liquor man)," he said taking swipe at Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP MP also took a jibe at the AAP alleging that party leaders were threatening election officials in Delhi.

"AAP threatens every constitutional institution. Their nature of 'urban naxals' always remains there... But officials are not worried about their (AAP) threats anymore... Their top leader is a criminal and his threats will not work," said Tiwari.

This comes after additional District Magistrate, Nishant Bodh, cited the frequent presence of political party representatives at the election office and the possibility of breach of peace and pressure on election officials, ANI stated.

As public representatives it was their right to meet the DEO, said AAP MP Sanjay Singh in response to these charges.

"He (DEO) is not a VIP. He has an answerability towards us... Their job is to look after the election process... Will we not meet him? Is he such a VIP that we cannot meet him?... If we talk about protocol, then a DM's protocol is much lower than a Member of Parliament yet we went to his office. He should feel respected. Is he not ashamed to make such statements? How are we threatening him? Is asking for information regarding voters and ghost objectors considered threatening?... The officers should be a little humbled..." the BJP MP said.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that "large scale" fraud in voter addition and deletions in the New Delhi Assembly seat is taking place.

Large scale fraud taking place in voter additions and deletions in New Delhi assembly. Delhi CM Atishi ji writes this letter to Hon’ble CEC presenting evidence and seeking time to meet pic.twitter.com/R9GU4KtU3Q — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 6, 2025

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal cited a letter from Chief Minister Atishi sent to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer. "Large scale fraud taking place in voter additions and deletions in the New Delhi assembly. Delhi CM Atishi ji writes this letter to CEC presenting evidence and seeking time to meet," he said.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.

(With inputs from ANI)