Delhi attack: Flipkart, Amazon get notice for selling acid

In the wake of an acid attack on a 17-year-old schoolgirl, the Delhi police on Thursday issued a notice to Flipkart, from where the accused had bought the acid. Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued notices to both Flipkart and Amazon for allegedly allowing sale of acid on their platform.

The sale of acid is banned in the market, but the accused, Sachin Arora, had bought it online. The girl was attacked with acid on Wednesday morning while she was on her way to school. Police have arrested Arora who, along with Harshit Aggarwal a.k.a. Honey, 19, and Virender Singh a.k.a. Sonu, 22, had hatched the conspiracy to throw acid on the girl after their friendship ended in September, a cop said.

“While Arora threw acid, Harshit was riding the two-wheeler and Virender aided the accused by being part of the criminal conspiracy,” he added. “The Commission has also learnt that acid is easily available on leading online shopping platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart which is illegal. The ease of availability of acid on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be checked urgently,” the DCW notice read.

