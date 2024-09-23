Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta and its coordinator Deshpal Singh have been granted interim bail till December 7 in the Delhi coaching centre deaths' case

A court in the national capital granted interim bail to Rau's IAS Study Circle Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abhishek Gupta and its coordinator Deshpal Singh till December 7 in a case related to the Delhi coaching centre deaths. Three civil services aspirants had died in July in the centre's flooded basement, triggering national outrage.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on Monday granted relief to the accused on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with two sureties of the like amount, news agency PTI reported.

The judge also directed Gupta to deposit Rs 2.5 crore till November 30 with Red Cross Society, stating that as per the lease agreement of the premises, the accused being the lessee and CEO of the institute alone, would responsible for any loss claim, and damages to any person or material.

The court noted that Gupta and Singh were CEO and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle, respectively, and were in control of its affairs.

On July 27, Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala died after the basement of the building housing the coaching centre Rau's IAS Study Circle was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday evening, officials said.

Investigations revealed that the basement housed a library where several students were present when water suddenly started flooding the area.

The owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre were arrested a day later.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation into the deaths later.

Following the Delhi High Court judgment, the case was transferred from the police to CBI.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi sealed 13 coaching centres in the Old Rajinder Nagar area as it launched action against illegally run classes following the deaths of the three aspirants.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of three civil services aspirants in the basement of the coaching centre located at Old Rajinder Nagar of Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)