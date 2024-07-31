Breaking News
Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR
Guru Waghmare murder: Rs 12 lakh for city Ghajini’s head!
MNS rampage: Legislator’s car vandalised over Raj Thackeray slur
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Now Preet Vihar under scanner

Delhi: Now Preet Vihar under scanner

Updated on: 31 July,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The civic body was seen in action in two other UPSC coaching hubs, Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar in the past two days

Delhi: Now Preet Vihar under scanner

Rubble of the encroachments demolished by MCD during a drive in Old Rajinder Nagar. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Delhi: Now Preet Vihar under scanner
x
00:00

The Municipal Corporate of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday launched a sealing drive in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar against coaching centres running commercial activities in their basements. The civic body was seen in action in two other UPSC coaching hubs, Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar in the past two days.


Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi was present at the site as the agency cracked down on illegally run basements of coaching institutes. Drive is being continued simultaneously in Mukherjee Nagar and Rajinder Nagar where so far 20 basements of coaching centres have been sealed for running commercial activities.



The civic body sealed 13 such establishments on Sunday in Rajinder Nagar and six more on Tuesday. One basement of a coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar was sealed on Monday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi delhi india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK