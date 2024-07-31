Delhi: Now Preet Vihar under scanner

The civic body was seen in action in two other UPSC coaching hubs, Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar in the past two days

Rubble of the encroachments demolished by MCD during a drive in Old Rajinder Nagar. Pic/PTI

The Municipal Corporate of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday launched a sealing drive in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar against coaching centres running commercial activities in their basements. The civic body was seen in action in two other UPSC coaching hubs, Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar in the past two days.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi was present at the site as the agency cracked down on illegally run basements of coaching institutes. Drive is being continued simultaneously in Mukherjee Nagar and Rajinder Nagar where so far 20 basements of coaching centres have been sealed for running commercial activities.

The civic body sealed 13 such establishments on Sunday in Rajinder Nagar and six more on Tuesday. One basement of a coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar was sealed on Monday.

