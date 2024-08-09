Breaking News
Delhi excise policy case: AAP, INDIA bloc leaders react after Manish Sisodia gets bail

Updated on: 09 August,2024 01:12 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent



Manish Sisodia will walk out of jail 17 months after being arrested in connection to the excise policy case

Manish Sisodia. File Pic/PTI

Celebrations broke out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Delhi after the former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday granted bail by the Supreme Court. The AAP and INDIA bloc leaders reacted to the development in the Delhi excise policy case. 


Manish Sisodia will walk out of jail 17 months after being arrested in connection to the excise policy case.



AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "This is the victory of truth. As I have said earlier, there is no truth/evidence in this case. Our leaders were forcibly put in jail. Manish Sisodia was kept in jail for 17 months... I thank the Supreme Court that we got justice and the decision has come in favor of AAP and every worker is excited. I pray to God that Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendra Jain also come out of jail soon. This is a slap on the dictatorship of the central government."


Congress MP Manickam Tagore also reacted on the matter and said, "We all know that ED is being misused by BJP for a long time. They are using it as a political tool to silence the opposition. Manish Sisodia's release has shown that the legal system has taken a long time to give justice to him."

On Supreme Court's order granting bail to Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Swati Maliwal said, "I am happy that he got the bail. I hope he will lead the Delhi govt and will work well."

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi gets emotional after Supreme Court granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

She says, "Today the truth has won, the students of Delhi have won...He was put in jail because he provided good education to poor children."

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "This is a big day and what the country's biggest court has said today will prove to be a milestone... No crime was proven, you kept him in jail for 17 months without proving it. Can the central government return Manish Sisodia's 17 months to his family? The Supreme Court has not put any condition on Manish Sisodia. This means that he can come to his office and resume his work. He will have to go to the police station every Monday and Thursday to mark his presence in Delhi..."

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "In our system, it's the rule - bail not jail. He is coming out after almost 2 years, it should have been done earlier..."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "I hope that all will get the justice, especially the AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal who is still in jail."

On Waqf (Amendment) bill 2024, he says, "This bill has come as the govt wants all the power to be centralised in its hand. Too much interference in anyone's religion isn't good."

