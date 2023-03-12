Delhi excise policy case: ED questions BRS MLC K Kavitha for nine hours

Bizman Pillai also questioned for alleged Rs 100 cr kickbacks to AAP by South Group

BRS’s K Kavitha at ED office. Pic/ANI

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha and Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who is already in ED custody, were questioned by the central agency, on Saturday, in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Pillai was representing South Group which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders, allegedly used in Goa elections. Kavitha’s interrogation went on for nine hours. She said she has never met ex-deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, who is also in ED’s custody.

There are possibilities that Kavitha might be confronted with Sisodia and grilled by the central agency in connection with the alleged kickbacks received through hawala channel.

