Delhi excise policy case: ED questions BRS MLC K Kavitha for nine hours

Updated on: 12 March,2023 07:52 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Bizman Pillai also questioned for alleged Rs 100 cr kickbacks to AAP by South Group

Delhi excise policy case: ED questions BRS MLC K Kavitha for nine hours

BRS’s K Kavitha at ED office. Pic/ANI


Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha and Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who is already in ED custody, were questioned by the central agency, on Saturday, in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi Excise Policy scam.


Pillai was representing South Group which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders, allegedly used in Goa elections. Kavitha’s interrogation went on for nine hours. She said she has never met ex-deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, who is also in ED’s custody.



Also Read: Will seek legal opinion on date of deposing before ED: BRS MLC Kavitha


There are possibilities that Kavitha might be confronted with Sisodia and grilled by the central agency in connection with the alleged kickbacks received through hawala channel.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

