Delhi Police arrest 4 sharpshooters, one of them involved in GTB hospital shooting

Four sharpshooters of a gang active in the trans-Yamuna area, including one allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man inside a ward in the GTB Hospital, were arrested, officials on Tuesday said.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Singh (33), Suhail (22), Mukesh (27), and Sameer (22), they said.

According to the police, Sameer was also involved in the GTB hospital murder case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Pratiksha Godara said.

She further said that these accused were wanted in many cases, including murder, robbery, extortion and Arms Act.

A 32-year-old man was shot dead inside a ward of the GTB Hospital, Delhi on July 14. The attackers had gone to the hospital to kill a gangster -- a rival of the Hasim Baba gang who was also shot at by some people on June 12 and was admitted in the same wards for some time -- but they shot dead Riyazuddin who was lying on the bed opposite to him.

"We received a tip-off that Sameer and Rahul are planning to eliminate their rival gang members and are hiding in the (UP) border area of northeast Delhi," DCP Godara said.

Police said that the two accused kept shifting their hideouts to evade their arrest, but after continuous tracking their movements were traced near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

"A team was formed which nabbed the duo from Muni Ki Reti in Rishikesh on July 19. Team also recovered four pistols and 12 live cartridges from their possession," the DCP said.

Following their arrests, two more gang members were arrested, the officer said.

"On July 20, Mukesh and Suhail were arrested from Mayur Vihar area in Delhi. Two pistols and eight live cartridges were recovered from their possession. Further investigation is underway into the matter," the officer added.

