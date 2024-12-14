The accused had been absconding since 2022 and was declared a proclaimed offender in five cases by courts. He was also evading his presence in eight other cases

Delhi Police have arrested a notorious robber wanted in connection with 13 cases in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. The operation, which took six months, involved tracking the 32-year-old accused across three states before he was nabbed from Gujarat, officers said on Saturday.

Anuj alias Antu, a resident of Seelampur in Delhi, was involved in multiple street crimes and robberies in the trans-Yamuna area (East Delhi), and had been absconding despite various efforts by multiple police units and the initiation of legal processes against him, the police said. Anuj had been on the run since 2022 and was declared a proclaimed offender in five cases by various courts. He was also evading arrest in eight other cases, ANI reported. Due to the seriousness of the crimes, the task of apprehending him was assigned to a crime branch team of the Delhi Police.

The team began by gathering information on his criminal activities, court dates, whereabouts, possible hideouts, and details about his family and friends. Over the course of six months, the team followed leads and tracked him through Delhi, Rajasthan, and finally pinpointed his location in Kutch, Gujarat, acting on a specific tip-off, ANI reported. Anuj was arrested from Kutch on Thursday, the police said.

Throughout the investigation, the team used human intelligence and technical surveillance to monitor his movements across various states.

During interrogation, Anuj revealed that he committed robberies by targeting passersby in dark streets or secluded areas, using a knife to steal their cash and belongings. After being arrested in some cases, he was released on bail. Following this, he fled Delhi and moved to Rajasthan, where he worked in a restaurant.

On observing police interception, he relocated to Kutch.

Anuj further disclosed that to avoid detection by investigating agencies, he limited his use of a mobile phone and would only call family members after travelling at least 100 km from his location, the police added.

The police said he completed his education up to class 10. A skilled cook, Anuj had been working in a restaurant. However, he came in contact with some bad elements and became a drug addict, the police said. To fulfill his addiction, he began committing street robberies with an accomplice. Anuj is involved in a total of 25 cases of robbery, snatching, theft, and Arms Act violations in Delhi, the police stated.

