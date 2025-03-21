The trio were arrested around 10.30 pm on Wednesday after police set up a trap on the Pansali Road in Begampur following a tip-off that three inter-state criminals were planning an offence there

Police also recovered two semi-automatic pistols, one live cartridge and four used shells from the accused. Representational pic

Three criminals were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in Delhi's Rohini area, an official said on Wednesday.

Govind alias Kohli, Krishna alias Kinha and Daud alias Sameer were arrested around 10.30 pm on Wednesday after police set up a trap on the Pansali Road in Begampur following a tip-off that three inter-state criminals were planning an offence there, the official said.

They were spotted in a stolen black Creta car on Helipad Road, Begampur. When police ordered them to halt, the history-sheeters fired five bullets on the cops, the official said.

Police officers returned fire in self-defence, causing injuries to Govind and Krishna in their legs, the official said, adding the two were taken to the BSA Hospital.

Daud was arrested and two pistols were recovered from him. Police also recovered two semi-automatic pistols, one live cartridge and four used shells from the accused. The stolen Creta car was also recovered, the official said.

The police confirmed that the individuals were responsible for multiple offences, including burglary, robbery, loot, and vehicle theft. The car which was being used by the accused was stolen from Netaji Subhash Place, the official added.

Govind, a resident of Delhi's Sultanpuri, had over 70 criminal cases against him, including murder, robbery and attempted murder. He has served time in prisons in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

Krishna, a resident of Delhi's Pitampura, was involved in more than 23 criminal cases, including robbery, dacoity, and arms act violations. He was imprisoned alongside Govind.

Daud, from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, has over 10 criminal cases against him, including auto-lifting, robbery, and arms act violations. He was previously detained in Ahmedabad.

Govind was released from a jail in Delhi on December 13 last year, whilst Krishna was freed on February 27.

