The national capital on Saturday recorded its coldest morning of the season with a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

After three days of 'moderate' air quality, Delhi's air quality once again worsened to enter the 'poor' category.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 222 around 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

Visuals from India Gate, Barapullah and Lodhi Road showed a thin layer of smog engulfing the areas.

As per data of CPCB, AQI in Alipur was 231, 225 in Ashok Vihar, 262 in Bawana and 274 in Burari crossing.

Notably, some areas recorded a 'moderate' AQI. CRRI Mathura road AQI was 194, DTU was 200, 194 at the Karni Singh shooting range and 192 at IHBAS, Dilshad Garden.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The humidity levels in the city were 89 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the IMD.

The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality has been reeling in 'very severe', 'severe', 'very poor' and 'poor' categories post-Diwali.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Agra was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category, as per the CPCB.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax GRAP stage IV restrictions in Dehli-NCR to GRAP stage II in view of the betterment in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

In view of decreasing air pollution, The Delhi Government Directorate of Education issued an order on Thursday announcing the resumption of normal physical classes in schools across the Delhi NCR region.

"All the Government, Govt.-Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are informed that the circulars or related orders issued are revoked. Thus, all classes in all schools are to be held in physical mode with immediate effect," the order reads.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)