The man dressed as Spiderman caught by the police. Pic/X

The Delhi Police has caught a man dressed as a 'Spiderman' for voilating traffic rules in the city.

The man identified as 20-year-old Aditya, a local resident of Najafgarh was dressed as a Spiderman and was seen on the bonnet of a moving car in Delhi Dwarka area and a complaint regarding the dangerous act was made to the Delhi Police prompting them to take action against him.

In a post on X, the Delhi Police stated, "On receiving a complaint on social media about a car seen on Dwarka roads with a person dressed as Spiderman on its bonnet, the Delhi Traffic Police took action. The person in the Spiderman costume was identified as Aditya (20) residing in Najafgarh. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Gaurav Singh (19), residing in Mahavir Enclave. The owner and driver of the vehicle have been prosecuted for dangerous driving, driving without a pollution certificate, and not wearing a seat belt, with a possible maximum fine of Rs. 26,000 and/or imprisonment or both."

Delhi Police arrests 1 in hit-and-run case

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Delhi Police has arrested a man in a hit-and-run case, in which the accused's vehicle had allegedly hit a motorcycle, killing two people and seriously injuring two others, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Dheeraj Talwar and the offending vehicle has been seized, they added.

"On July 22, a PCR call regarding an accident near pillar number 163 on National Highway-8 was received. The caller told us that four people on a motorcycle had met with an accident and were seriously injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said, as per the PTI.

The staff from the Delhi Cantonment police station rushed to the spot and found blood on the road, the officer said.

"The injured were already shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by an ambulance. Nasreen (35) and her son Azeem (13) were declared brought dead. Nasreen's husband Mehboob (37) and daughter Ayesha (6) are under treatment and are unable to give their statements," the DCP said, according to the PTI.

Poilce had lodged an FIR and launched a probe.

"We checked the footage of more than 50 CCTVs installed in an area of around 10 kilometres. We identified the vehicle and its owner was interrogated. The owner of the vehicle told police that her husband, Dheeraj Talwar, had taken the car out. Talwar was subsequently arrested," the DCP said, the news agency reported.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)