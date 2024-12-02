Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed a coordinated crackdown involving the Delhi Police, Narcotics Control Bureau, and other agencies to make the national capital drug-free within the next three years

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, has directed a joint effort involving the Delhi Police, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and other relevant authorities to eradicate drug abuse in the national capital within the next three years. The initiative aims to tackle the growing menace of drug peddling and abuse, with targeted action and strategic planning to make Delhi drug-free by 2027.

Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Crime, Bhisham Singh, announced the ambitious plan on Sunday, revealing that a dedicated team would be formed to target drug peddlers and facilitate their arrests. Singh outlined the action plan, including the formation of special task forces to target locations known for drug trafficking.

"On November 26, the Lieutenant Governor convened a state-level review meeting, which was attended by various departments involved in combating drug abuse. During the meeting, the LG expressed his determination to see a drug-free Delhi by 2027. He instructed the Delhi Police, the NCB, and other agencies to prioritise the issue," said DCP Singh.

As part of the coordinated approach, LG Saxena has directed the launch of an intensive campaign in December 2024, designed as a comprehensive pilot project to address the drug abuse issue. The campaign will focus on making arrests and recovering drugs from peddlers, as well as initiating stringent measures to target high-risk areas for drug-related activities.

This effort is an extension of the ongoing anti-drug initiative launched by Saxena in December 2023, with a month-long anti-drug campaign already underway from December 1, 2024. Saxena has made it clear that this is not only a health issue but a strategic national security concern, emphasising that drugs are being used to undermine the youth of India. He noted that the growing drug abuse problem is not only harmful to the health of young people but has an international dimension, where substances are being used as tools to weaken the country's future generation.

According to a statement released by the LG's office, the push for a drug-free Delhi aligns with the larger goal of achieving a drug-free India, aiming to tackle the issue head-on in Delhi before addressing it at a national level.

(With inputs from ANI)