Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR; flights delayed

A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi on Tuesday morning, while the mercury dipped to 7 degrees Celsius, nearly a notch below the season's normal, reported news agency PTI.

Low visibility due to the dense fog was reported from several areas of the city, such as Safdarjung, Anand Vihar and India Gate.

The visibility recorded at Delhi's main weather station at Safdarjung was 200 metres at 5:30 am. It was 100 metres at Palam.

About 30 flights, including international flights, were delayed at the Delhi airport due to the fog and low visibility, according to the airport authorities.

One flight each of IndiGo and SpiceJet were diverted to Jaipur, an official said.

As per information available on the Delhi airport website, around 30 flights have been delayed in the morning.

In a post on X, DIAL gave a fog alert at around 0730 hrs saying that while landing and takeoffs continue at the Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected.

CAT III pertains to operating flights when the visibility is quite low.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in the post.

The arrival of 14 trains was also delayed due to the foggy conditions, reported PTI.

According to a weather forecast, very dense fog is likely to be witnessed in isolated pockets of Delhi and surrounding areas, reported PTI.

A thick layer of fog engulfed the city on Monday as well as the minimum temperature settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, with a reading of 374, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital remained in the "very poor" category at 9:05 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(With inputs from PTI)