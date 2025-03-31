Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP of 'not running' the country according to the Constitution. He claimed that his convoy was halted and with only one vehicle being allowed to proceed

Akhilesh Yadav also said that his party is against the Waqf Amendment Bill. File pic

Listen to this article Dictatorship or emergency, questions Akhilesh Yadav after UP Police stop his convoy on Eid x 00:00

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of preventing him from attending Eid celebrations, calling the move as "dictatorship" and "emergency".



"What should I understand from this? Should I understand it as dictatorship or emergency?" Akhilesh Yadav questioned, while speaking to ANI.



The former Chief Minister (CM) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "not running" the country according to the Constitution. He claimed that his convoy was halted and with only one vehicle being allowed to proceed.

"When I was coming here today (to attend Eid celebrations), the police deliberately stopped me. After talking for half an hour, I was allowed to go ahead. When I wanted to know why this was being done, no officer had any answer. Is such pressure being created so that we do not attend other people's celebrations? BJP is not running this country as per the constitution," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters.

Samajwadi Party chief extends Eid greetings

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav extended his warm wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, saying that UP was the only place where people of all religions and communities have lived together.



"I extend my wishes to everyone on the occasion of Eid. This festival brings sweets and Sevaiyaan to us and sends a message that India has always had a mixed culture. It is the only land where people of all religions and communities have lived together...Today's Eid, along with that, celebrations of Navratri, have started," the SP chief said.

Regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill, he reaffirmed his party's stand and said that they are against it like most parties in the country.



He added that his party would oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament. Yadav further criticised the decisions taken by the BJP government, stating that they have failed to benefit the public.



"Most of the parties of the nation are against this bill. The political parties will oppose it. Samajwadi Party is also against this bill. We will oppose this in the Parliament. The big decisions taken by the BJP have failed to benefit the public. They finished reservations for Anglo-Indians. They brought in GST on the pretext of increasing efficiency for businesses. However, corruption has increased due to GST," he said.



"There are many legislations which have affected the public. For example, you can't buy land in the neighbouring state (of Uttarakhand), which was a part of Uttar Pradesh," he added. (ANI)



(With ANI inputs)