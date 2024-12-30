Breaking News
DigiYatra app does not share any user data: Ministry of Civil Aviation

Updated on: 30 December,2024 09:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

There is no sharing of DigiYatra passenger data with Indian tax authorities, an official statement said

DigiYatra app does not share any user data: Ministry of Civil Aviation

Representational Pic/File

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has clarified that the DigiYatra app does not share any user data.


It comes after multiple claims and allegations were raised by passengers regarding DigiYatra sharing passenger personal details with the Income Tax Department.


"The Ministry of Civil Aviation hereby clarifies that the recent media report concerning DigiYatra is based on unfounded and inaccurate claims," the statement from MoCA stated.


"There is no sharing of DigiYatra passenger data with Indian tax authorities. The DigiYatra app follows the Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) model, where Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and travel credentials are stored exclusively on the user’s device, not on any central repository. Furthermore, if a user uninstalls the DigiYatra app, the data is deleted entirely," the statement said.

The statement also said that the airport systems automatically purge passenger data within 24 hours of the flight's departure. It is also important to note that DigiYatra is designed solely for domestic passengers and does not apply to international travelers."

