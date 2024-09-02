An attendant of a patient allegedly tried to enter the room of a 25-year-old junior doctor in an inebriated state and misbehaved with her at a government hospital in Indore, prompting the management to order a probe after angry resident medicos flagged the incident, officials said on Monday

An attendant of a patient allegedly tried to enter the room of a 25-year-old junior doctor in an inebriated state and also misbehaved with her at a government hospital in Indore, news agency PTI reported. A probe has been called into the incident after angry resident medicos flagged it to the management, officials said on Monday.

The alleged incident took place at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH), which is attached to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC), on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, they said.

College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit told PTI that the management has formed a four-member committee to probe into the alleged incident. He added that the members of the panel have already started its investigation and will submit a report to him as soon as possible.

The Junior Doctors Association (JDA) said MYH, which is one of the biggest government-run hospitals in Madhya Pradesh, must learn a lesson from the rape and murder of a junior doctor at a Kolkata hospital and ramp up security arrangements at the facility. Meanwhile, JDA released a video in which the watchman of MYH, hired by a private security agency, is seen napping on a chair, leading to questions over the facility's safety. Dr Akash Verma, JDA Indore unit's vice-president, claimed the video clip was of the night when the attendant allegedly misbehaved with the junior doctor in an inebriated state on the fifth floor of MYH.

He alleged that the caregiver also used abusive language against the doctor.

"We demand that the college management get an FIR (first information report) registered against the accused," Dr Verma said, adding that security should be tightened at MYH in the wake of the Kolkata rape-murder incident which took place last month.

