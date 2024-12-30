Breaking News
EAM Jaishankar offers condolences to Muan airplane crash victims

EAM Jaishankar offers condolences to Muan airplane crash victims

Updated on: 30 December,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

The aircraft veered off the runway while landing, with its landing gear not deployed, skidding across the ground, hitting a concrete wall, and bursting into flames

S Jaishankar. File Pic

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep sorrow over the airplane crash at South Korea's Muan International Airport, which claimed the lives of more than 170 people. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic airplane crash at the Muan international airport. Extend condolences to the bereaved families. Our thoughts are with the people of Republic of Korea at this difficult time".


Earlier, the South Korean authorities confirmed that 179 people were killed and two people were rescued out of 181 aboard following a plane crash in South Korea's Muan region, Yonhap News Agency reported. The incident occurred on Sunday morning when a Jeju Air passenger jet, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, belly-landed and exploded at Muan International Airport, the Yonhap News Agency reported.


The aircraft veered off the runway while landing, with its landing gear not deployed, skidding across the ground, hitting a concrete wall, and bursting into flames. The two rescued crew members were transported to hospitals in Seoul after receiving initial treatment. According to Yonhap News Agency, the crash is now the deadliest aviation disaster on South Korean soil and the third most fatal involving a South Korean airline.


"The aircraft has almost completely been destroyed, and it is difficult to identify the deceased...We are in the process of recovering the remains, which will take time," the the firefighting agency official said as quoted by Yonhap News Agency. According to Yonhap News Agency, investigators are looking into a potential bird strike causing a landing gear failure, which may have led to the accident. Authorities have recovered the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder.

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok, also declared Muan County a special disaster zone and visited the crash site to direct search operations. Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae further issued an apology and expressed condolences to the victims' families, taking full responsibility for the incident. The airline has promised full support for the surviving families, including financial assistance, citing its USD 1 billion insurance plan. "Regardless of the cause, I take full responsibility as the CEO," Kim said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

