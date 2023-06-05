Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Bay of Bengal

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred in Bay of Bengal at 7:40 am on Monday and at a depth of 10 Km

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted the Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, according to National Center for Seismology (NSC).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:40 am on Monday and at a depth of 10 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 05-06-2023, 07:40:23 IST, Lat: 15.32 & Long: 92.84, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal, India," tweeted NCS.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on June 4 morning.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency reported that the quake's epicentre is located 154 kilometres northwest of Kepulauan Tanimbar district at a depth of 153 kilometres.

No material damages have been reported so far, the agency further said.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted 218 kilometres East of Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 10:05 am IST and had a depth of 150 kilometres. NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 04-06-2023, 10:05:32 IST, Lat: 36.71 & Long: 72.96, Depth: 150 Km ,Location: 218km E of Fayzabad."

On June 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 149km north-north-east (NNE) of Kabul, Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

NCS in a tweet stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 03-06-2023, 15:55:02 IST, Lat: 35.84 & Long: 69.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 149km NNE of Kabul, Afghanistan."

(With inputs from ANI)