Breaking News
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Tackled flooding issue at vital spots, says BMC
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Bank to give Rs 1.2Kcr to Tata Memorial Centre
Thief steals Rs 20 lakh from SBI ATM in Vasai
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Earthquake of magnitude 39 hits Bay of Bengal

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Bay of Bengal

Updated on: 05 June,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred in Bay of Bengal at 7:40 am on Monday and at a depth of 10 Km

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Bay of Bengal

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Bay of Bengal
x
00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted the Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, according to National Center for Seismology (NSC).


According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:40 am on Monday and at a depth of 10 Km.


"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 05-06-2023, 07:40:23 IST, Lat: 15.32 & Long: 92.84, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal, India," tweeted NCS.


Further details are awaited.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on June 4 morning.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency reported that the quake's epicentre is located 154 kilometres northwest of Kepulauan Tanimbar district at a depth of 153 kilometres.

No material damages have been reported so far, the agency further said.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted 218 kilometres East of Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 10:05 am IST and had a depth of 150 kilometres. NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 04-06-2023, 10:05:32 IST, Lat: 36.71 & Long: 72.96, Depth: 150 Km ,Location: 218km E of Fayzabad."

Further details are awaited.

On June 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 149km north-north-east (NNE) of Kabul, Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

NCS in a tweet stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 03-06-2023, 15:55:02 IST, Lat: 35.84 & Long: 69.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 149km NNE of Kabul, Afghanistan."

(With inputs from ANI)

india India news national news earthquake bay of bengal

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK