ED conducts raids in MUDA case

The MUDA office in Mysuru and some other locations are being raided by the federal probe agency officials along with an escort of central paramilitary force CRPF, the sources said

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA)-linked money laundering case in which it has booked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family members and others, official sources said.

No premises of the CM or his family are being covered, they said. ED officials, as per the sources, are looking at MUDA documents at the Mysuru office in presence of the officials. They may seize the required documents as part of their investigation.

The federal agency few weeks back had filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) to book the CM and others taking cognisance of a recent Lokayukta FIR.

Siddaramaiah is facing Lokayukta and ED probes into alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.

