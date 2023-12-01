Empty passenger train derails in Bikaner rail yard affecting rail services

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 December,2023 03:02 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Rail services have been affected due to the derailment of an empty passenger train in Bikaner rail yard

Representational Pic/File

Rail services have been affected due to the derailment of an empty passenger train in Bikaner rail yard, officials said.


The passenger train derailed in Lalgarh yard of Bikaner division late on Thursday night, said Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway.


Lalgarh-Abohar train (04702) will remain cancelled on December 1 and Abohar-Jodhpur train (14722) will operate from Lalgarh instead of Abohar. Some other trains may also be affected due to the derailment.


Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

