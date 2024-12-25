The Chief Minister, who also oversees the energy portfolio, expressed the government's intent to reduce electricity tariffs within the next two to three years, further supporting the state's energy objectives

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday that the state government has developed a comprehensive roadmap for the energy sector that spans the next 25 years, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking at a 'meet-the-press' event in Nagpur, Fadnavis emphasised the government's commitment to enhancing energy accessibility and sustainability in the state.

The Chief Minister, who also oversees the energy portfolio, expressed the government's intent to reduce electricity tariffs within the next two to three years, further supporting the state's energy objectives.

"The energy sector is very important, and we have prepared the roadmap for the next 25 years," the chief minister said.

"We also plan to make sure houses provided to the poor under different government schemes do not get electricity bills. These homes will be covered under solar energy," he said, stated PTI.

Moreover, Fadnavis highlighted the importance of expediting the completion of pending projects, particularly in the irrigation sector, which aligns with the broader goal of improving infrastructure and quality of life for residents in Maharashtra.

'Congress insulted Ambedkar; didn't want anyone to grow bigger than Nehru-Gandhi family'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday demanded that Congress apologise to the nation for insulting Dr BR Ambedkar repeatedly, reported news agency PTI.

The Opposition party distorted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in Parliament, he said, speaking at a 'meet-the-press' programme.

"Congress should apologise to the nation for always insulting Ambedkar. Its anxiety was that no one should grow in stature above the Nehru-Gandhi family. Congress distorted Amit Shah's comments on Ambedkar to mislead the people. BJP and Shah can not insult Ambedkar even in their dreams," Fadnavis said, reported PTI.

Even his own speech in the Maharashtra Assembly where he said that Naxalites do not believe in the country 's Constitution was distorted in such a way that it appeared he did not believe in the Constitution, the chief minister said.

"We now have the technology to get the entire digital footprint for identifying those who are circulating such messages," said Fadnavis who also holds the home portfolio, reported PTI.

Congress also knows that EVMs are tamper-proof, but "one can not wake up someone who pretends to be sleeping," he said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)