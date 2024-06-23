EOU may brain map students suspected in NEET scam

Congress leader lashes out at BJP amid the ongoing investigations of the NEET exam paper leak

Activists under the banner of Yuva Shakti stage a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results in Patna. Pic/PTI

The Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police has obtained NEET’s reference question papers for comparing the documents recovered during a search operation last month, and is also exploring the “possibility of conducting narco analysis and brain mapping tests” to counter the conflicting statements of the accused, sources said on Saturday.

They also indicated that the Enforcement Directorate might investigate the money laundering aspect of the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination. “We had requested the National Testing Agency for the reference question papers after we began the probe last month. Finally, they did the needful. We will tally these papers with partially burnt papers seized from a Patna flat last month. This exercise is likely to be done before a forensic examination of such documents,” an EOU source said.

Commenting on the development, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday commented on the enforcement of the anti-paper leak law as a “whitewash” and asserted that the BJP cannot evade its responsibility in “promoting corruption and education mafia”. “No matter how much effort BJP makes in the NEET scam, it cannot escape its responsibility in promoting fraud, corruption, and education mafia,”

Kharge said.

